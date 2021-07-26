VERIFY: No, face shields are not as effective as masks in preventing COVID-19

The CDC does not recommend wearing face shields over masks. However, the face shields are more protective than not wearing anything at all.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's Mask Mandate expires July 30th, and now the States school districts will decide whether your child will need a mask in schools.

Some parents are wondering about the effectiveness of different types of masks.

THE QUESTION

A viewer sent this question to our VERIFY email: How effective would a face shield be for teachers and students to wear if they can't or won't wear a mask?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

The CDC does not recommend wearing face shields over masks. However, the face shields are more protective than not wearing anything at all.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the CDC, a face shield or googles are not substitute for cloth masks worn over the mouth and nose. The CDC state that face shields are primarily used to protect the eyes, but are not as effective at protecting you or people around you from respiratory droplets.

"The face shield is not fitting close to the mouth and nose, so it's not offering a seal so to speak and for the best barrier protection, we certainly recommend those devices that offer to cover up the mouth and nose.," said Dr. Robinson.

According to Dr. Robinson the face shield is better than nothing but suggests masks are more sufficient.

"If you use the mask and then you can also use the face shield with the mask to offer the best protection," said Dr. Robinson.

The CDC recommends a face shield that wraps around the sides of your face extends below your chin.

