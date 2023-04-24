Fact-checking who is responsible if your car is damaged in a construction zone

NCDOT said if your vehicle is damaged in a construction zone, there is a process to file a claim on their website.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driving around Charlotte, you know about all of the construction in our city. While the new development is good for the Queen City’s growth, it can also be a pain for Charlotte drivers.

So what happens if debris from a construction crew damages your vehicle?

Thompson said if your vehicle is damaged in a construction zone, there is a process to file a claim on their website.

However, if the incident took place in a work zone, Thompson said NCDOT's office will send any claims to the contractor responsible for that site. She said the contractor is responsible for reimbursements in a work zone, not NCDOT.

Thompson said that just because an incident took place in a work zone, doesn’t mean it's necessarily due to construction. This means it might be hard to prove the damage you received was actually from the construction crew.

"They should probably call their agent," Burkhard said.

Burkhard said the best thing to do is make sure to check with your insurance agent to see if you’re covered to save the time and headache

"If you have full coverage on your vehicle a flying object or an object that falls from the sky is under your comprehensive coverage so if you have comprehensive then you have coverage there," Burkhard said.

NCDOT stresses drivers should remain alert when going through a construction zone. Thompson said you should use caution when approaching and driving through work zones and always avoid passing other vehicles.

