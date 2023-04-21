Fact check: Can CMS split up into separate districts?

According to the North Carolina Constitution, the General Assembly is in charge of providing the system of public schools in the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools continues it search for a new superintendent, many WCNC Charlotte viewers are wondering if the district is simply too big.

The VERIFY team has received some comments and questions about the possibility of splitting CMS into smaller districts to make it easier to manage. Some viewers say the district's too big to remain efficient and serve students and employees.

After WCNC Charlotte aired a story about CMS not letting the public see its superintendent candidates, a lot of you took to our Facebook page with questions.

Vicki G. commented saying, “CMS needs to be split up into districts-best thing that could happen.”

But can CMS just split up into separate districts?

No, CMS cannot split into smaller groups.

CMS is the second-biggest school district in the state behind Wake County Schools. Right now, CMS has 180 schools. But is it even possible for CMS to break into smaller groups?

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction said decisions about a school board's size or jurisdiction are ultimately up to the state.

"Local boards of education don’t have the authority to subdivide or determine their jurisdiction, nor does the state board of education. Such a step would require action by the legislature," the statement reads.

In the law, there are several processes for merging local school districts, but there is no method for dividing units.

