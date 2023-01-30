Should you wait to merge? Why NCDOT wants you to zipper merge

About four years ago, North Carolina adopted the zipper merge concept for long-construction road projects.

When asked what Wake Up Charlotte viewers felt was their biggest traffic pet peeve, the biggest complaint was about merging. In fact, people said it really bothers them when drivers merge at the very last second.

However, there are some instances where this method, known as zipper merging, helps the flow of traffic.

"My biggest pet peeve is people waiting until the last minute when they see the lane is closed ahead, trying to beat everyone, and then expecting everyone to let them in."

We all know merging can be a pain, but in some cases, It's actually best to wait until your lane ends to merge.

"They put that pavement there for a reason," Vaughan said. "They want you to drive on it."

"The goal is to reduce work zones and backups typically where you have two lanes, and you merge into one and if there are going to be long-term lane closures," Vaughan said.

It works just like it sounds, shown in an NCDDOT video. Drivers use the entirety of a lane before merging, and people in the other lane take turns letting those cars in.

Two projects are currently using a zipper merge in North Carolina. One on I-77 near the Virginia border and parts of I-26 in Polk County.

Thompson said a sensor is put along the road a few miles before the closure and then it will tell drivers when to merge.

"It's going to give drivers a better indication and more accurate information of when you should merge," Thompson said.

This has only been used in North Carolina four times, but Vaughan said it could work when there is heavy traffic.

"If this became the new norm in North Carolina, it would make a huge difference," he said.

"The one on I-77, I learned that initially, before they put the zipper merge in, traffic was backing up 8 miles," Thompson said. "After you put in the technology, it reduced to 2 miles."

So, sometimes it is best to wait until the last second.

