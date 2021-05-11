Due to social distancing and people continuing to wear masks, flu levels remain low in the Carolinas. But officials are still urging you to get your flu shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to COVID-19 protocols, flu levels remain low in the Carolinas. But health officials are still urging you to get your flu vaccine to keep those levels low.

Now with the COVID-19 vaccine available as well, we're getting even more questions about the flu shot.

SOURCES

THE QUESTION



Can you get the flu from the flu vaccine?

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND



The CDC says flu vaccines cannot cause flu illness.

Dr. Demarco agrees saying "Absolutely not. You know, it's because the flu vaccine is made up of the virus that causes the flu, it's inactivated." However, Dr. Demarco says you can still have reactions to the vaccine. "You may get a little bit of a low level case of what feels like the flu, you can get some aches, you can get soreness at the site of injection, you may even the first time you get it run a little bit of a low grade temperature. But it doesn't mean that one, you got the flu, and two, it does mean that you've reacted well to the vaccine, and you've got probably pretty good protection for this year's flu."

THE QUESTION

If you don’t get side effects from the flu vaccine does it mean it’s not working?

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

"The biggest thing about the the vaccine for flu, and really any vaccine is that your body will react to the virus," Dr. Demarco said. She add that the more often you get the flu shot, the less likely you are to have reactions each year. "It's going to decrease the severity of the illness and that's really what we're shooting for."

THE QUESTION

Can you get your flu shot and COVID-19 shot or COVID-19 booster at the same time?

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

Dr. Demarco said you can get them at exactly the same time. "If you're due for a COVID-19 booster if you fulfill the criteria for a COVID-19 booster, or you're just getting your COVID vaccine started or finishing it up, get your flu shot at the same time."

The CDC said while there’s not a whole lot of data on this, “experience with giving other vaccines together has shown the way our bodies develop protection and possible side effects are generally similar whether vaccines are given alone or with other vaccines.”

Experts said both kids and adults can get them at the same time.