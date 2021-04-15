VERIFY: Man charged with North Carolina road rage murder is not brother of George Floyd

A now-viral Facebook post claims the suspect in a deadly North Carolina shooting is George Floyd's brother. The claim is false.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — A now viral Facebook post from April 11, 2021 claims the suspect in a deadly road rage shooting on a North Carolina interstate is the brother of George Floyd.

The shooting, in which a woman was killed on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, happened in late March 2021. Dejywan Floyd was arrested by Robeson County deputies and charged with first-degree murder.

QUESTION: Is Dejywan Floyd the brother of George Floyd, like the viral Facebook post claims?

ANSWER: No

Both confirmed that Dejywan Floyd has no relation to George Floyd. An online obituary for Floyd lists 10 siblings, none with the name Dejywan Floyd.

The Facebook post making this incorrect claim is now flagged by the site as "false information."

George Floyd died while in police custody during an arrest in Minneapolis last year. The officer charged with his death, Derek Chauvin, is now facing trial for second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder.