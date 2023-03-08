No, this huge bug isn't an invasive species. It's actually common in the Carolinas

Cicada killer wasps are common in the area and you will usually see them in the summer months, according to wildlife experts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summertime means seeing more insects, especially bees. But sometimes you'll see something that just doesn't look right.

A WCNC Charlotte viewer sent a picture on the social media app X, formerly known as Twitter, asking if it was a giant hornet that isn't native to North Carolina, or the United States, for that matter. The viewer said they measured the wasp and it was larger than the typical insects in the Kannapolis area and wondered if it was a Asian giant hornet, and if so, why it was in the Carolinas.

THE QUESTION

Is this an Asian Giant Hornet that's not native to North America?

Hey can you verify if this is the giant hornet people talked about? I just killed it with wasp spray so apologize it looks melted but it’s massive. I’m in Kannapolis 👀 wiki says they aren’t in North America pic.twitter.com/sPgAItANHq — ♑️ ℹ️ ☪️♓️⭕️🛴🅰️💰 (@dinostradamus) July 28, 2023

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, this is not a giant hornet from outside of the United States. Experts identify this as a Cicada Killer Wasp, which is native to our area.

WHAT WE FOUND

"It appears to be a cicada hawk," D'Amelio said. "Those are native large wasps that are predators of cicadas."

Both NC State professors agree. In an email, they said this is a cicada killer wasp, which is very common in this area.

"Just based on the size and patterning, they are very large wasps, and they have some pretty distinctive patterning, especially on their abdomen," D'Amelio said.

Despite a dangerous appearance, they typically aren't a threat to humans.

"They do look scary because of their size, but they are very reluctant to sting people," D'Amelio said. "So you have to be really aggressive toward them to have them sting you at all."

D'Amelio said the larvae of this species will eat cicadas while the adults drink nectar and tree sap.

