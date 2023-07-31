VERIFY: Debunking heat wave myths

With so many of us needing to find a way to keep cool, our Verify team is debunking some heat myths.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We have been experiencing some of the hottest days of the year so far

While we are cooler now, temperatures could reach into the 90s this week. With so many of us needing to find a way to keep cool, our Verify team is debunking some heat myths.

OUR SOURCE

MYTH 1

Acclimatization will protect you during a heat wave.

ANSWER:

We are busting this myth for heat waves because you may not have that long to adjust.

According to the CDC, acclimatization happens when a person is exposed to extreme temperatures outside over a seven to 10-day period. Though it can help you get used to heat, Dr. Robinson said it's not the best method during a heat wave.

"It does take some time to do so, and in many cases, it is just not possible to do that when you have these rapid heat waves come through," Dr. Robinson said.

MYTH 2:

You should take salt tablets during a heat wave to restore electrolytes.

ANSWER:

Unless your doctor tells you to take them, we can debunk this because most people should avoid salt tablets during a heat wave.

"They can have some pretty severe side effects if you have exposed your body to high levels of salt," Dr. Robinson said.

Both Dr. Robinson and the CDC agree and say most people are able to restore electrolytes by drinking water and having meals and snacks. Too much salt during a heat wave could worsen the level of dehydration.

MYTH 3:

A person will not sweat if they are experiencing heat stroke.

THE ANSWER:

There is no definitive answer for this because although you can stop sweating, Dr. Robinson tells us everyone's bodies are different and don't use that as a first sign.

"There are some people who won't sweat, but it's not a reliable predictor of heat stroke. The most reliable predictor of heat stroke is if notice that the person is having neurological symptoms," Dr. Robinson said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, those symptoms can be nausea, vomiting, confusion, slurred speech, and seizures.

