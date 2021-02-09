Verify: Here's UNC Charlotte's COVID-19 testing plan

We have heard about colleges instituting new protocols to contain COVID-19, but many are asking who has to pay for testing?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We have heard about colleges instituting new protocols to contain COVID-19 but many are asking who has to pay for testing?

THE QUESTION

Are unvaccinated students regularly tested for COVID-19?

SOURCES

THE ANSWER

According to UNC Charlotte, non-residential students or employees who are not vaccinated are required to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing.

WHAT WE FOUND

UNC Charlotte tells us 71% of students taking classes on campus are vaccinated. They also said 79% of students living on campus are vaccinated.

UNC Charlotte tells us that for students who are not vaccinated each week an email reminder will be sent out to sign up for testing students and staff who are not vaccinated must participate in on-campus testing or submit an off-campus test by each Friday.

THE QUESTION

Will students have to pay for COVID-19 testing?

THE ANSWER

No, according to UNC Charlotte, students do not have to pay for testing.

WHAT WE FOUND

The University said it would pay for it out of the "Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund," which authorizes $81 billion in federal money.

