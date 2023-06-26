Does signing a liability waiver block you from filling a lawsuit? VERIFY

Waivers are not uncommon in everyday life. You're asked to sign them at amusement parks, gyms, travel tours, and trampoline parks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Passengers who took previous trips on OceanGate's Titan sub say they were required to sign liability waivers before their expeditions.

In light of the implosion that killed five people on the submersible, some people are wondering if signing a liability waiver prevents you from filing a lawsuit if something goes wrong.

Mike Reiss went on OceanGate's expedition last year to see the Titanic. After his trip, Reiss discussed the waiver he had to sign on his podcast.

"They brought out the waivers for us to sign. Here are some of the highlights:

While diving below the ocean surface, you may be subject to extreme pressure, and any failure of the vessel could cause severe injury or death. I will be exposed to risks associated with high pressured gases, pure oxygen, and high voltage systems, which could lead to injury, disability, and death.

If I am injured, I may not receive immediate medical attention. Welcome aboard."

Waivers are not uncommon in everyday life. You're asked to sign them at amusement parks, gyms, travel tours, and trampoline parks.

If you sign a waiver, can you later file a lawsuit if something bad happens?

Yes, you can still file a lawsuit if you sign a waiver. However, it could be more difficult to prove your case in court, Mauney said.

According to USLegal, a waiver can be an effective way for a person or organization to inform people of the risks involved in various activities and to shield the organization from liability.

"You could sue, but your lawsuit is not going to last long in court if you signed a waiver," Mauney said.

You can pretty much sue anyone for anything, but Mauney said the real question is whether your claim will hold up in court. When it's a situation where you signed a liability waiver, a lot depends on what the waiver says and the facts of the case.

"The court is going to enforce it with some very limited exceptions," Mauney said.

One exception: If the agreement is considered uncontainable, meaning the terms are extremely one-sided, the court may reject it.

USLegal gives examples of releases and waivers that have, and have not, stood up in court. They say some courts have rejected waivers that don't fully explain the true nature of the activity.

Mauney said your best bet is don't sign.

"My advice is, please don't sign them unless there is an extremely good reason to do that," Mauney said.

