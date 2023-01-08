Yes, you have to switch over your license and registration within 60 days of moving to NC | Verify

A person has 60 days from establishing permanent residence in North Carolina to get a North Carolina Driver's License or ID and register any vehicles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We recently told you how the DMV is trying to put kiosks in grocery stores to help speed up wait times. With so many people moving to the Tar Heel State, many people need to switch over their licenses and registration. One viewer asked us how long they had to switch over.

We got this email from viewer Alex:

I recently moved to NC and heard I need a new driver's license and registration, but my license doesn’t expire for a couple of years and my registration is good for a few more months. My coworker told me that I need to get a North Carolina license, but I’m curious if I really do given I have a license from another state.

According to the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, a person has 60 days from establishing permanent residence in North Carolina to get a North Carolina Driver's License or ID and register any vehicles, regardless of whether their old state license hasn't expired.

So what happens if you don't do that within 60 days? We sent that question over to Attorney Gary Mauney, who said there's some good news and bad news.

The good news, no license is a traffic infraction, not a criminal offense. Usually, it's a fine of up to 100 dollars plus court costs, 3 points on your driving record, and 1 point on your insurance record.

The bad news is if you don't have your car registered or it's expired, that's a class 3 misdemeanor. Mauney said missing a court date for this can result in the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Mauney said the best thing to do on either offense is get the error corrected, go to court, and show paper credentials to the district attorney, and they will most likely reduce the charges.

