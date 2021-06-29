VERIFY: No, The Make-A-Wish Foundation is not denying wishes to kids who are not vaccinated

The Make-A-Wish foundation said it will continue to grant wishes to children even if they are not vaccinated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A viral social media post claims The Make-A-Wish Foundation will not give wishes to children and families if they are not vaccinated.

QUESTION: Is The Make-A-Wish Foundation denying wishes to kids who are not vaccinated?

ANSWER: No, they continue to grant wishes to children even if they are not vaccinated.

SOURCE:

WHAT WE FOUND:

In an email from the chapters President and CEO, she told us in part-

"We've granted over 6,500 amazing wishes this year across the nation and will continue to do so regardless of vaccination status."

According to Make-A-Wish, they have and will continue to include road trips to national parks, virtual celebrity meetings, outdoor playhouses, shopping sprees, and staycations, among other wishes.

On September 15th, Make-A-Wish plans to continue to grant wishes that involve air travel and large gatherings for "kids and families at the lowest risk, those who are fully vaccinated."

On their website, they say they understand that some family's children are not eligible for the vaccine, and some families are choosing not to get the vaccine; however, Make-A-Wish will continue to grant wishes to all eligible children.

According to Make-A-Wish, this is the first step in their reemergence plan.

