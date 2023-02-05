According to the NC Quick Pass website, certain vehicles can use the express lanes for free, and that does include motorcycles not pulling trailers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driving around Charlotte, you've likely seen or even used the express lanes on Interstate 77.

Drivers can zip through the express lanes for a quicker, congestion-free commute for a fee. However, one person on Reddit claimed some people are allowed to use the tolls for free because they're riding a motorcycle.

THE QUESTION

Can motorcyclists use the I-77 express lanes for free?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER

Yes, motorcyclists can go through the I-77 express lanes for free.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the NC Quick Pass website, certain vehicles can use the express lanes for free, including motorcycles that aren't pulling trailers. NCDOT told VERIFY through email that this was a rule based on Federal Highway Administration guidelines, which allow motorcycles free travel in HOV lanes because the wear and tear on roads caused by them are minimal.

According to NC Quick Pass, other vehicles that can use express lanes for free include those traveling in a vehicle with two or more passengers, but must first set their HOV status with quick flex or quick pass transponder.

First responders and registered transit vehicles can also go through the express lanes free of charge.

