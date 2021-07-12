VERIFY: State law in North Carolina blocks CMS for starting school August 16

CMS cannot start August 16 because of a North Carolina state law.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A little over a month, your kids will head back to school. The official start date is Wednesday, August 25, but some parents want their students to start sooner.

With so many unknowns of what this school year will look like, parents have been asking us, who makes the schedule?

QUESTION: Can't CMS start on August 16?

ANSWER: No, CMS cannot start August 16 because of a North Carolina state law.

According to CMS's School calendar, the 2021 School year start date is Wednesday, August 25. NC DPI's page explains that a law passed in 2012 requires each school district in North Carolina to have a start date no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26 and an end date no later than Friday that is closest to June 11.

"You would think that a school board would be that would be the group responsible for choosing when school starts, but in North Carolina, that's very strictly regulated by the North Carolina general assembly," said Dashew.

According to CMS Chairwoman Dashew they have very little control over what day they start and end, and yes, they want to change that.

"What we would love to see is to start early enough that students can take their finals before the first semester and to try to align our calendars with the colleges," said Dashew.

Community Colleges begin the week of August 16, a week before CMS starts. Dashew tells us CMS administrators would also like students to take their state tests before the Christmas break instead of after.

"You go to Christmas break, you're not studying for a couple of weeks, and then you forget everything, and you come back and take your finals," said Dashew.

There is currently a bill in the General Assembly that would change the law, allowing individual school districts to start as early as August 10 and end as soon as June 11.

