Verify: No, CMS is not more reliant on local funding than other similar-sized school districts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County voted to withhold $56 million from CMS's budget until the district provides a concrete strategic plan to help lower-performing schools.

So, we are looking into how much of CMS's budget relies on the local level compared to other similar-sized school districts.

QUESTION: Is CMS more reliant on local funding than other similar-sized schools?

ANSWER: No, CMS is not more reliant on local funding than other similar-sized school districts.

The reason we looked at those school districts is because they are similar in size to Charlotte's.

According to the school district's budgets from last year, CMS educated 140,073 students. Dallas International educated 153,861 students, and the Philadelphia City school district educated 127,202 students.

According to the school districts' budgets from last year, 32% of CMS's budget came from local funds. That compares to 82% for the Dallas Independent school district and 49% for the Philadelphia city school budget.