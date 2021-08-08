Verify: No, Critical Race Theory is not being taught in Carolina schools K-12 this year.

Both North and South Carolina Department of Educations tells our verify team it will not be taught in schools K-12 this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Critical Race Theory is the latest buzz phrase causing a storm on social media.

Parents for and against the theory have been showing up to school boards across the country wondering if their children will be taught the topic.

Here in Charlotte, parents spoke for and against it at the first in person CMS school board meeting last month.

THE QUESTION

Will Critical Race Theory be taught in the Carolina's K-12 Schools this year?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, both the North and South Carolina Department of Educations tells our verify team it will not be taught in schools K-12 this year.

WHAT WE FOUND

First, what is Critical Race Theory?

According to Dictionary.Com definition: Critical Race Theory is a conceptual framework that considers the impact of historical law and social structures on the present-day perpetuation of racial inequity: first used in legal analyses and now applied in education, communication studies, and sociology.

"Critical race theory is an assumption about how the world works. This was developed in law schools in the late 1970s in 1980s to say that just as the law can be political so to can the law be based on race," said Dr. Bitzer.

Dr. Bitzer went on to say, "Oftentimes, what critical race theory puts forward is the notion that race is found within our legal structures and in our legal operations and that we need to take that into consideration when public policies are made."

Professor Dr. Bitzer tells us this is only taught in higher education, specifically law school.

"It is not an educational approach at the k-12 curriculum," said Dr. Bitzer.

North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and South Carolina Department of Education sent us a statement on Critical Race Theory in Schools.

NC DPI sent us this statement saying in part:

Critical Race Theory is not included in the State Board’s approved social studies standards nor is it supported by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Education sent us a statement from the State Superintendent that said in part:

The Critical Race Theory ideology has no place in South Carolina schools and classrooms. The South Carolina Department of Education has no current proposed standard that includes CRT concepts and will not be adopting CRT standards nor applying any funding that requires or incentivizes the adoption of these concepts in our classrooms.

The South Carolina Legislature also passed a bill that disallows Critical Race Theory to be taught in schools. North Carolina did update it social studies curriculum. However, according to NC DPI's website, it does not include Critical Race Theory.

"I think what the curriculum standards are trying to do is to bring about not just one point of view but multiple points of views," said Dr. Bitzer

Several other states have also passed bills that would not allow Critical Race theory in public schools. However, as Dr. Bitzer explained, this theory is usually taught in law school or grad school.

