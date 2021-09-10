Verify: No, Mecklenburg County did not see the largest increase in homeschooling students

We wanted to look at how many parents actually wanted to keep their elementary school children home instead of in the classroom.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Charlotte Mecklenburg School District trying to expand virtual learning options for Kindergarten through 2nd-grade students who are considered "medically fragile," we wanted to look at how many parents actually wanted to keep their elementary school children home instead of in the classroom.

THE QUESTION:

Did Mecklenburg County see the largest increase in homeschooling students?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER

No, Mecklenburg County saw a 19% increase in homeschooling from 2019-2020 school year to 2020-2021. Currituck saw a 38.5% increase the most out of any county.

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to data from the NC Department of Administration, the number of homeschool students in North Carolina increased 21% as the pandemic took hold.

"The younger the grade the larger the increase in the number of homeschooled children there were," Brosh said.

Brosh tells us North Carolina saw a 41% increase in homeschooling for first-grade students from 2019 through the end of the last school year.

"We hypothesized some reasons for that there are childcare needs and flexibility and health concerns and a desire to maintain traditional in-person teaching methods," Brosh said.

According to the NC Department of Administration, Mecklenburg County saw a 19% increase in students being homeschooled from 2019 through the last school year.

The county with the largest increase was Currituck County, in the northeast corner of the state, which saw a 38.5% increase.

Pamlico County, on the central coast, the lowest with a 2.2% increase.

"Based on data, it seems as though the increase was triggered by the pandemic, and will parents want to continue this when the pandemic ends there are certainly many structural changes that occur in the workplace that are likely to continue beyond the pandemic," Brosh said.

The North Carolina Department of Administration will release the latest data on this current school year next summer.

