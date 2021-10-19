VERIFY: No, people do not get side effects from vaccines months or years after getting a vaccine

We looked into past vaccines to see if they have side effects that would show up years later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As an FDA Advisory Committee plans to meet to discuss the Emergency Request Authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids and COVID-19 boosters, many people are wondering if there will be long-term side effects they need to worry about.

THE QUESTION:

Do people get side effects from vaccines months or years after getting a vaccine?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, people do not get side effects from vaccines months or years after getting a vaccine. They show up well before that.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Pediatrician Dr. Daniel Donner tells us with any vaccine, there is a chance for side effects to show up but, those are known within the first few weeks.

"For no vaccine ever made has there been a long-term side effect after 6 weeks," Dr. Donner said.

Dr. Donner tells us this has been the case for decades.

"With the Rotavirus vaccine, an older one that was introduced in the 1960 and 70's you could have stomach issues and this was very rare," Donner said.

The CDC's website also shows that the most damaging side effects have occurred within a six-week window. For example, in 1976, rare cases of nerve disorder, Guillan Barre Syndrome, emerged two to three weeks after people began receiving a flu vaccine against swine flu. It affected one to two people per million shots.

