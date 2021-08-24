Verify: No, religious exemptions are not included on the CMS mask exemption form

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said exemptions for its mask mandate include medical, developmental, or behavioral.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Masks will be required when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students head back for their first day of class on Wednesday, Aug. 25, but there are some exceptions.

With masks being a hot topic in recent weeks due to the rapid spread of the delta variant, many parents are wondering what exemptions are allowed and if their children qualify.

THE QUESTION

Are religious exemptions included on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools mask exemption form?

SOURCES

ANSWER

No. A CMS spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team that all exemptions to the mandate are made clear in the district's policy. Exemptions include medical, developmental and behavioral.

WHAT WE FOUND

The CMS exemption form for the 2021-2022 school year states:

"Exemptions from wearing a face-covering due to medical, developmental, or behavioral reasons requires certification by a medical provider."

It goes on to say that parents and the medical provider need to fill out the form. Many people were wondering if religious exemptions would be allowed.

When asked if students could be exempt for any other reason than what's listed, CMS said "all exemptions are spelled out on the form."

Attorney Gary Mauney said while not on the exemption form, a religious exemption could hold up in court if a person was not wearing a mask.

"I would say the three exemptions that CMS put down are probably the exceptions that would be considered the standard; however, there is always room for a court to say there are religious exceptions that need to be applied, and a court and jury could decide that," said Mauney.

However, Mauney explained parents need to keep their children home if their kids are showing symptoms.

"If you knew the child had if the child was exhibiting symptoms or had been exposed to someone with COVID and you sent them to school, then certainly you could still be held liable," said Mauney.

The form states that students exempt from wearing a face mask are required to quarantine for 14 days if they are in close contact with someone who tested positive unless the student is fully vaccinated and symptom-free.

