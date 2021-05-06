VERIFY: No, the CDC's database doesn't confirm deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccines

Because data included in VAERS is not verified and because it does not confirm causality, the CDC’s database does not confirm deaths are caused by COVID-19 vaccines.

Since COVID-19 shots started going into arms, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has kept a close eye on potential side effects reported by people who got their vaccine.

But some online are using that database to claim it proves vaccines are causing a significant number of deaths.

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson recently said that "a total of 3,362 people apparently died after getting the COVID vaccines in the United States." He cited the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System or VAERS.

THE QUESTION

Does the CDC’s database confirm deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccines?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Because data included in VAERS is not verified and because it does not confirm causality, the CDC’s database does not confirm deaths were caused by COVID-19 vaccines.

WHAT WE FOUND

The purpose of VAERS is to detect signals of possible side effects or other negative impacts associated with vaccines. This includes people who died after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of May 6, that number comes out to 3,442.

However, there is a significant disclaimer on the database’s website. It says, "Note that the inclusion of events in VAERS data does not imply causality."

In other words, even though a case might be listed as a death connected to a COVID-19 vaccine, that doesn’t mean the death was caused by the vaccine.

This means someone died after getting the vaccine and someone then reported it to VAERS.

Another disclaimer about VAERS makes clear that it relies heavily on self-reporting. This means anyone can report an "adverse event" to the database.

Any claim that more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 vaccine is false and misleading.

This differs from the CDC's definition of a certified death due to COVID-19. For this to be reported, COVID-19 does have to have played a role in the death.