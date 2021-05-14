Verify: No, Voting machines aren't as hackable as the pipeline was

Some on social media are making claims about the pipeline hack.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Colonial Pipeline is back in operation, but the company notes it may take some time for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.

Many have been taking to social media with different claims.

THE CLAIM

If you have a pipeline, you can hack a voting machine.

THE ANSWER

False; just because Colonial Pipeline got hacked doesn't mean Mecklenburg County voting machines are vulnerable.

SOURCES

The Federal Bureau of Investigation

Statements from Colonial Pipeline

Mecklenburg County Director of Election, Michael Dickerson

WHAT WE FOUND

On May 8th, Colonial Pipeline company released this statement saying they were the victim of a cyber attack and determined it involved ransomware.

According to the FBI, ransomware is a type of malicious software, or malware, that prevents you from accessing your computer files, systems, or networks, demanding ransom in return.

The FBI notes these attacks typically happen through the internet when an unsuspecting company employee opens an email attachment, clicks an ad, follows a link, or visits an infected website.

We took the question to the Mecklenburg County Director of Election.

"That's false. Especially here in North Carolina and throughout the country," said Dickerson.

Dickerson tells us voting machines in North Carolina are offline and are never connected to the internet.

"We are not connected anyway shape or form to any outside source that would be able to get in and get to our information," said Dickerson.

He also said ballots are programmed on a stand-alone computer.

"It's like having that single computer at home that doesn't touch the internet doesn't touch the network the only way someone can get into hack it is physically and do something to it and that's impossible here with the security," said Dickerson.