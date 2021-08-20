VERIFY: Answering parents' questions before North Carolina Students head back to school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many North Carolina students will head back to the classroom Monday. This year will look different than the years before.
A lot of parents have sent in a wide variety of questions to WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team. Here's how districts around Charlotte will be gearing up for the new year.
QUESTION
Will Masks be required in North Carolina schools?
ANSWER
For most school districts in North Carolina, masks are required. However, for now, these six school districts are making masks optional for students-
- Alexander County
- Caldwell County
- Catawba County
- Iredell-Stateville Schools
- Newton Conover
- Union County
QUESTION
Are schools requiring teachers to be vaccinated?
ANSWER
No, that is not a requirement for any school district. However, according to the North Carolina StrongSchools Tool Kit, "all eligible individuals should receive the COVID-19 vaccine."
QUESTION
Will schools test kids for COVID-19?
ANSWER
In North Carolina, districts can decide to opt into one of two state-funded testing programs.
WHAT WE FOUND
- Ashe County
- Avery County
- Catawba County
- Cabarrus County
- Cleveland County
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
- Gaston County
- Iredell-Statesville
- Kannapolis City Schools
- Newton-Conover
- Stanly County
- Watauga County
Lincoln County and Union County are not enrolled in the program. Lincoln County Schools said they have arranged as-needed testing through the local health department.
QUESTION
Will schools have a virtual option for students?
ANSWER
Yes, most school districts are offering a remote learning option.
Here are the schools with remote learning options:
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
- Alexander
- Burke (case by case basis)
- CataWBA
- Cabarrus
- Caldwell
- Gaston
- Iredell-Statesville
- Mooresville Graded School District
- Newton-Conover
- Rowan-Salisbury
- Stanly
- Watauga
They all look a little different and many of the dates to sign up have already passed. Contact your district if you need more information on if you can still sign your child up.
Districts not holding a full virtual academy
- Kannapolis City Schools
- Lincoln County
- Union County
However, Union County does have a virtual academy for high schoolers that was in place before the pandemic began.
VERIFY is dedicated to helping the public distinguish between true and false information. The VERIFY team, with help from questions submitted by the audience, tracks the spread of stories or claims that need clarification or correction. Have something you want VERIFIED? Text us at 704-329-3600 or visit /verify.