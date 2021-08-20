VERIFY: Answering parents' questions before North Carolina Students head back to school

A lot of parents have sent in a wide variety of questions to our VERIFY team. Here's how districts around Charlotte are gearing up for the new year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many North Carolina students will head back to the classroom Monday. This year will look different than the years before.

A lot of parents have sent in a wide variety of questions to WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team. Here's how districts around Charlotte will be gearing up for the new year.

QUESTION

Will Masks be required in North Carolina schools?

ANSWER

For most school districts in North Carolina, masks are required. However, for now, these six school districts are making masks optional for students-

Alexander County

Caldwell County

Catawba County

Iredell-Stateville Schools

Newton Conover

Union County

QUESTION

Are schools requiring teachers to be vaccinated?

ANSWER

No, that is not a requirement for any school district. However, according to the North Carolina StrongSchools Tool Kit, "all eligible individuals should receive the COVID-19 vaccine."

QUESTION

Will schools test kids for COVID-19?

ANSWER

In North Carolina, districts can decide to opt into one of two state-funded testing programs.

WHAT WE FOUND

Ashe County

Avery County

Catawba County

Cabarrus County

Cleveland County

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Gaston County

Iredell-Statesville

Kannapolis City Schools

Newton-Conover

Stanly County

Watauga County

Lincoln County and Union County are not enrolled in the program. Lincoln County Schools said they have arranged as-needed testing through the local health department.

QUESTION

Will schools have a virtual option for students?

ANSWER

Yes, most school districts are offering a remote learning option.

Here are the schools with remote learning options:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Alexander

Burke (case by case basis)

CataWBA

Cabarrus

Caldwell

Gaston

Iredell-Statesville

Mooresville Graded School District

Newton-Conover

Rowan-Salisbury

Stanly

Watauga

They all look a little different and many of the dates to sign up have already passed. Contact your district if you need more information on if you can still sign your child up.

Districts not holding a full virtual academy

Kannapolis City Schools

Lincoln County

Union County

However, Union County does have a virtual academy for high schoolers that was in place before the pandemic began.