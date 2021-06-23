VERIFY: No, the $1 million lottery hasn't led to more vaccinations in North Carolina

State health officials were hopeful the $1 million lottery would boost COVID-19 vaccinations. So far, the vaccination rate has actually decreased.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health experts were hopeful that the state's cash incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccines would help boost the numbers, especially after Gov. Roy Cooper launched a $1 million lottery.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, between April and the end of May, there were about 80,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina with 99.3% of those people not being vaccinated.

The Question

Has the cash incentive provided a noticeable boost to vaccinations in North Carolina?

Sources

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease specialist with Novant Health

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS)

The Answer

No. Harris, Priest and the state were all hopeful the lottery would help but taking a look at the numbers, data shows a decrease in vaccination rate.

The state said it administered 115,000 COVID-19 vaccines last week. Compared to the week of May 31 — before the vaccine lottery was announced — North Carolina administered 137,000 vaccines, without people knowing they could win $1 million.

Harris and Priest gold WCNC Charlotte they're not seeing a big spike in vaccinations compared to other states.

"Not a huge difference," Harris said. "Not the spike that we saw in Ohio when they announced it."

"We haven't seen a large increase in demand that we think would be related to those incentives the state put together," Priest said. "I think we reached a place where the individuals that are really interested in the vaccine have gotten that vaccine."

So WCNC Charlotte can VERIFY the cash incentive has not provided any noticeable or major boost to vaccinations in North Carolina. Harris remains hopeful that Wednesday's lottery drawing will motivate people to roll up their sleeves once they're aware of the $1 million prize.

VERIFY is dedicated to helping the public distinguish between true and false information. The VERIFY team, with help from questions submitted by the audience, tracks the spread of stories or claims that need clarification or correction.