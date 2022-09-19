Skeptical of North Carolina's voting system? Come check it out yourself

Are you unsure about North Carolina's voting system and how it works? Now is your chance to ask the questions yourself.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Want to go on the road with Verify? This could be your chance to get your election questions answered with our Verify team.

With the general election coming up on Nov. 8, WCNC Charlotte's Verify team is looking for a person who is willing to join to get behind-the-scenes access to Mecklenburg County's voting procedures.

FILL OUT THE SURVEY: Come on the road with the Verify team

If you are skeptical about North Carolina's voting system or not, now is your chance to talk to key players involved in the Mecklenburg County Election system.

Just fill out this short survey for a chance to come on the road with Verify.

WCNC Charlotte viewers have until Oct. 15, 2022, to complete the survey.

