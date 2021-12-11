Minors in NC require parental consent to get COVID-19 vaccine under emergency authorization

A new North Carolina law makes it illegal for minors to receive any vaccination under Emergency Use Authorization without the consent of a parent or legal guardian.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — White House officials announced earlier this week that about 900,000 elementary school children have already gotten the COVID-19 vaccine since the CDC approved Pfizer's shot for kids under 12.

Now that the vaccine is available, some parents are concerned schools will give children the vaccine without their consent. Some parents even brought it up during a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education meeting this week.

During Tuesday's meeting, parents raised their concerns about Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, saying they don't want schools to push children into getting the shot without parent or guardian approval.

"I'm asking you that no child is immunized by any agency or school nurse without the written consent of his or her legal guardian," one parent said.

THE QUESTION

In North Carolina, do parents need to give consent for minors to get the COVID-19 vaccine while it's under Emergency Use Authorization?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, in North Carolina, parents need to give consent for minors to get the COVID-19 vaccine while it's under Emergency Use Authorization.

WHAT WE FOUND

A new North Carolina law that was passed in August requires a parent or legal guardian to provide written consent to anyone under 18 receiving a vaccine that has emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Pfizer's vaccine is currently under an emergency use authorization for kids ages 5 to 15. The vaccine has full approval from the FDA for those age 16 and older.

"When it comes to a minor, it's really important to have the legal guardian engaged in the informed consent process," Kholi said. "You understand the risks and benefits, can verbalize them back and you are willing to accept the risks of the intervention."