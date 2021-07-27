VERIFY: No, gohenry won't ask for your private information in a phone call

The company says they are not making calls and asking for customers' information. They are currently investigating the robocalls.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We got a Facebook message from a viewer asking us to verify if a company would send emails and robocalls asking for her information.

The viewer tells us she continues to get both claiming to be from gohenry, a financial company that helps parents teach children money skills.

The Question

Is gohenry calling customers asking for their information?

The Answer

No, gohenry tells us they are not making calls and asking for customers' information. They are currently investigating the robocalls.

Sources

What we found

The viewer sent us screenshots of an email she got claiming to be from gohenry.

We reached out to the real company, gohenry, and in an email, they told us based on the email address it's not someone from their company.

They went on to say, "we will be issuing an email to all customers to warn them of this scam and will notify the federal trade commission."

"The legitimate companies who are being spoofed don't operate that way so they are getting a bad name out of it," said Bartholomy.

Bartholomy says this is not uncommon for scammers, by pretending to be a real company, they can gain more trust from consumers.

"When people see the caller ID say a company name or a government agency, it puts them at ease they want that confidence that comfortable feeling," said Bartholomy.

However, he says real companies will never call to solicit your personal information.

"Robocalls are illegal and legitimate companies don't do robocalls. That should be the flag that's waving right away," said Bartholomy.

gohenry tells us they take members' privacy seriously and are investigating.

