VERIFY: Yes, you still have to follow school zone speed limits during the summer

School is out for the summer. However, if your commute goes through a school zone, do you still need to follow the school zone limits?

Example video title will go here for this video

MATTHEWS, N.C. — School is out for summer break in the Carolinas, but many school zone speed limit signs are flashing during normal drop-off and pickup times.

WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received some questions about these signs from drivers who aren't sure if they must still follow the school zone speed limit when school isn't in session.

THE QUESTION

When school is out for the summer, and the yellow lights are still flashing, is it necessary to still go 25 mph, or can you disregard it?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, you still need to follow the school zone speed when the lights are flashing. Drivers who don't follow the posted speed limit could be ticketed.

WHAT WE FOUND

The flashing lights on a school zone speed limit sign are there to let drivers know when the lower speed is enforced. Aycock said it's an indicator that a school zone is in effect and drivers must slow down or risk being pulled over.

But what about when it's summer and those lights are still flashing? According to North Carolina law, the authorized lower speed limit is in effect when lights are flashing.

"Certain schools that are designated to have summer school, we have to make sure we maintain that as well," Aycock said.

Aycock explained that if you see lights flashing during summer, it could mean summer school is in session. In the town of Matthews, Aycock said the public works department controls when school zone lights are working. If they're flashing and you aren't going the speed limit, you could get a $250 fine.

"Just because it’s the summer, we don’t want you to automatically think school's out and it's no big deal," Aycock said.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.