VERIFY: Taking a look at the specific wording used in the 2040 plan

Charlotte City Council changed some language in the 2040 Comprehensive plan. We take a look at what that could mean for the plan.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, Charlotte City Council will have an updated version of their 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

Monday night, council members changed the wording in the plan to allow duplexes and triplexes in "all place types" rather than "in all lots."

In the new proposal, the line "all lots" is crossed and replaced by "all place types." Some Charlotte City Council members say this change gives them wiggle room down the road.

"What this says is we do everything that the plan talks about, exactly what the plan currently describes, except we give ourselves the possibility of putting a single-family zoning designation in places where we think that might be a good reason to do so," Councilmember, Ed Driggs, said.

According to some Councilmembers, this language change will still provide what they want to accomplish.

"What this change says is that in all of those place types, the unified development is allowed to permit duplexes and triplexes," Asst. Professor Houck said.

Houck said this language won't change much of the proposal, but if you want details on the potential placement of duplexes and triplexes, you will need to wait a little longer.

"When the unified development ordinance is drafted, that's when we are going to see specific changes," said Houck.

The planning staff is expected to release the next draft on, Wednesday which includes the changes from Mondays Meeting

A vote on the final draft of the entire 2040 plan is expected on June 21.