VERIFY: Fact-checking the deer population crackdown in Tega Cay

Some people in Tega Cay claim neighbors are calling people out, saying they are violating the ordinance for just having deer in their yards.

TEGA CAY, S.C. — A recent municipal ordinance passed in Tega Cay, aimed at curbing the deer population. The ordinance outlaws the feeding of wild animals, like deer, as the community is facing overcrowding.

Some people claim neighbors are calling people out, saying they're violating the ordinance just by having deer in the yards. A post on social media by a Tega Cay resident caught the attention of the VERIFY team. Here's what it said:

"We live in a town where a neighbor can falsely accuse another neighbor of being in violation of a municipal code just because deer are standing in their backyard."

THE QUESTION

Can you get fined in Tega Cay for having deer in your backyard?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, you can't get fined in Tega Cay for having deer in your backyard.

WHAT WE FOUND

The deer population in Tega Cay continues to be a problem, according to South Carolina wildlife officials. Over 800 deer were spotted within the city limits, a survey from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said.

The department said that's more than nine times as many deer as you'd expect in an area that's not even 5 square miles. To help with the problem, ordinance 573 was passed in December. It states no person "... shall purposely feed or make food available for consumption by wildlife on private or public property within the city."

It requires the removal of any device or materials placed on the owner's property in violation of the law, like feeders and salt licks.

In an email, the city's clerk told WCNC Charlotte the Tega Cay Police Department is enforcing the ordinance; however, no fines have been assessed to any individuals for violating the ordinance.

VERIFY asked what would happen if deer are standing in someone's yard. The clerk replied with the following statement, "persons who have deer roaming in their backyard are not in violation of any city ordinance and have not been fined."

