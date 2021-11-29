VERIFY: The latest on the omicron variant

Omicron is spreading in a number of countries and many experts said it's only a matter of time before it's detected in the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaders in the Carolinas and across the country are working to get ahead of the latest COVID-19 variant.

Omicron is spreading in a number of countries and many experts said it's only a matter of time before it's detected in the U.S. The CDC is strengthening its recommendations for COVID-19 booster shots because of the variant.

They said all adults should get boosted six months after their second dose. President Joe Biden is also pushing for people to roll up their sleeves.

THE QUESTION

Are there any confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the U.S.?

THE SOURCES

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci

THE ANSWER

The CDC says so far, no cases of omicron have been confirmed in the U.S. The agency issued the following statement on the variant:

"The U.S. has zero confirmed cases of the omicron variant, but top officials think that could change very soon."

THE QUESTION

Are Americans currently in South Africa banned from returning to the U.S.?

THE ANSWER

THE SOURCE

WHAT WE FOUND

The proclamation bans travelers from South Africa and several surrounding countries from entering the U.S. There are exceptions in place.

U.S. citizens, as well as certain family members of citizens, as well as people with certain visas, are exempt from the ban. U.S. citizens are allowed to return home from South Africa despite the travel ban.

Scientists still don't know for sure if omicron spreads faster than other COVID-19 variants or if it makes people sicker. They also don't know how effective the current COVID-19 vaccines are against it.

Fauci said we should know more about omicron in the next two weeks as researchers are able to collect more data.