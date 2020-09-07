VERIFY: No self-quarantine if traveling to NC, but be wary of out-of-state travel

Itching to travel? Before you head out of North Carolina – especially out of the country – read up on travel quarantines.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Itching to travel? Do your research on COVID-19-related travel quarantines, so you don't spend the entirety of your precious (and, likely, much-needed) time off staring at the same four walls.

VERIFY QUESTION

Good Morning Show viewer Meredith Jourdan asked about her upcoming travel plans from New York to Greensboro. She wondered if she will have to self-quarantine for 14 days upon her return to New York.

Sakib wondered about international travel. He explained he is moving from Canada to North Carolina for a new job and needs to travel to North Carolina beforehand to find and purchase a house. He wanted to know if the U.S. considers his trip "essential" and if he will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in North Carolina.

VERIFY SOURCES

VERIFY PROCESS

Meredith asked if she has to quarantine in New York upon returning from a trip to North Carolina. The answer is yes, as of now. Ever since New York's percent of positive COVID cases started decreasing, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a travel alert.

It requires all visitors from states with ongoing community spread to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York. As of July 9, this list includes North Carolina. So, yes, Meredith will have to self-quarantine in New York for two weeks if she travels there soon, as planned.

With regard to Sakib's plans for international travel to North Carolina and then back to Canada, he will have to abide by Canada's travel rules. As WFMY previously verified, the NC DHHS does not currently have a rule requiring people from other states or countries to self-isolate upon arrival in North Carolina (though they should not travel if feeling ill or after known exposure to the virus).

However, the Canadian government discourages non-essential travel outside of Canada. It is vague on what constitutes as essential but does require everyone, symptomatic or not, to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Canada. So, though Sakib's trip to North Carolina might be essential, and he won't have to quarantine while here, he will have to quarantine back in Canada (unless the rules change before his trip).

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Do you have to self-quarantine upon traveling to or from North Carolina? Not to North Carolina, but from the state? Well, it depends on your destination.

