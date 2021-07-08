VERIFY: Yes, violent crime does rise in the summer months in Charlotte

CMPD'S data shows violent crime rise during the months of June, July and August.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Within the past week, there have been four deadly shootings within Charlotte city limits. This trend is not unfamiliar this time of the year. So why does crime seem to spike when summertime comes around? Our VERIFY team took a closer look at the data.

THE QUESTION

Does violent crime rise in the summer months in Charlotte?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

According to Data from CMPD and Atrium Health, violent crime rises in Charlotte's summer months.

WHAT WE FOUND

CMPD's data shows violent crime from 2015-20, including homicide, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, and non-fatal gunshot injuries.

There is a spike in numbers when it comes to June, July and August.

The data shows in the past six years the month with the highest violent crime each year was either August or July. The highest overall data point being August 2020, with 860 violent incidents.

Data from Atrium Health represents the number of injuries they see from assault, gunshot wounds, and stab wounds. Incidents spike around May through August.

"We do see more gunshot wounds and stab wounds and what we call blunt assault in the months of June, July and August," said Dr. Jacobs

According to Dr. Jacobs, historically, he usually more patients in the summer because more people are outside.

"They are more active, there are more daylight hours, maybe partially the reason for this but probably doesn't explain everything," Dr. Jacobs said.

Jacobs said last year, doctors saw a big jump in assault injuries, gunshot wounds, and stab wounds.

"We saw an increase last year. Most trauma centers saw that, and it's hard to tell if it's due to COVID, the civil unrest," Jacobs said.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

