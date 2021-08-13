Claims made by an Indiana doctor about the coronavirus and the COVID-19 have gone viral. However, not all are accurate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At an August 6 school board meeting in Hancock County, Indiana, Dr. Dan Stock spoke before the Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation board and made several claims about the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine in order to dispute mandatory vaccination and mask policies.

Clips from the board meeting have gone viral and were even mentioned during the August 10 CMS board meeting.

We broke down some of his claims.

THE QUESTION

Is the coronavirus “spread by aerosol particles which are small enough to go through every mask”?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

This claim is party true, but needs context.

WHAT WE FOUND



According to Dr. Robinson, "Viruses travel through respiratory droplets. Their transmissibility really depends on several factors, including the speed at which they travel, so whether it's from coughing, sneezing, talking, or the distance you are from another person."

Dr. Geier states, "It's absolutely true that even properly worn, the viral particles are small enough to get through the pores. Having said that, what's important is that masks help reduce the overall viral load that can get into your nose or get into your mouth."



THE QUESTION

Will COVID-19 go away or will this be something we live with forever?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

This claim needs context as research is still needed.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to Dr. Geier, it does appear at least for the near future that it is going to be like the other coronaviruses where they mutate enough and you just get them periodically.

Dr. Robinson adds viruses like COVID-19 hang around and continue to perpetually infect others. She says,"COVID-19 may very well follow that very same model, we just don't know." She added when it comes to the rates of infection, we could see peaks and valleys.

THE QUESTION

Do people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection get no benefit from getting the COVID vaccine?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

False.

WHAT WE FOUND

Dr. Stock claims people who have recovered from COVID-19 get no benefit from getting the COVID vaccine, but actually suffer more side effects if they are vaccinated.

According to Dr. Robinson, data has not shown that to be true. "Overwhelmingly, we do know that people who have had COVID-19 infection, and then go on to get the vaccine after the 90 day waiting period, there seems to be a boost in their immunity against obtaining infection a second time.

THE QUESTION

Is Ivermectin, Vitamin-D and/or Zinc an approved treatment for COVID-19?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

False.

WHAT WE FOUND

Ivermectin is not approved for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans, the FDA warned.

Dr. Geier agreed, saying "There is some data for Ivermectin both as a prevention strategy." However, he says that's early data.

He says when it comes to Zin and Vitamin D, neither seem to have much of a role in treatment.