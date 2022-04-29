State and county boards of elections are the ones in control of their own voter registration lists. Each board is able to clean up their list.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Earlier this month, the Macon County Board of Elections took former North Carolina congressman and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows off the state's voter roll. Shortly after, we learned he was then registered in South Carolina, despite being registered in Virginia too. His south Carolina registration comes after he and his wife bought a house there last year.

THE QUESTION:

When you move states, do you have to remove yourself from the previous state’s voter registration list?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, When you move states, you do no you have to remove yourself from the previous state’s voter registration list.

WHAT WE FOUND:



"What's supposed to happen is every state is supposed to periodically purge their roles," Huffmon said.

State and county boards of elections are the ones in control of their own voter registration lists. Each board is able to clean up its list. These routine processes are required by state and federal laws.

“I don't just wipe them clean every year and have to start over. I actually have a list maintenance procedure that set forth in the general statutes that says this is how you maintain the list,” Dickerson said.

Here in North Carolina, state law requires the North Carolina State Board of Elections to review the list of eligible voters every two years.

These four reasons could get someone removed from the voter roll in North Carolina:

The voter is incarcerated

The voter has moved to another state

The voter has passed away

Or the voter has been inactive for at least two federal elections

"You know, people skip elections all the time, and then come back and vote, thinking oh, okay, this is a presidential election or a gubernatorial election I really care about so it would be unfair to voters to purge it quickly. But yet it's often the case that people are on two different states," Huffmon said.

While a voter could remove themselves once they move, they don’t have to.

"It is not incumbent upon every individual who moves to then go back and unregister to vote," Huffmon said. Now if you do try and vote in both places, you have committed a federal crime at that point. But it's not up to the individual to have to do that."

