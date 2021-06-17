Verify: What are the best remedies for a sunburn?

According to Google Trends data, people across the Carolinas are looking up what remedies that might help.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The hot summer weather is here to stay. If you're not careful, that intense sunshine can lead to sunburn.

So let's verify the top three claims.

The top sunburn fix people are googling right now:

"Does shaving cream help a sunburn?"

Our sources are the American Academy of Dermatology and Dr. John Griffin - a dermatologist.

The American Academy of Dermatology does not list shaving cream as a treatment for sunburn.

However, shaving creams contain menthol, which doctors say can have a cooling and anti-inflammatory effect on a sunburn.

Dr. Griffin says anything with menthol may do the trick.

"There's no real benefit to doing shaving cream over finding menthol and another product," Dr. Griffin said. "So it's available in several products over the counter."

However, shaving cream can also cause skin irritations in some people, so we cannot verify if this will help everyone.

Answer:

It's best to talk to your doctor.

2. Does aloe help sunburn?

Our sources for this are the American Academy of Dermatology and a study published in Molecules - a scientific journal.

The American Academy of Dermatology says aloe can help soothe sunburned skin.

Researchers agree.

The study found a compound in aloe called "aloin" has anti-inflammatory benefits.

Aloe vera can also help moisturize the skin which could also prevent peeling.

Answer:

So we can verify, aloe does help a sunburn.

Doctors say a product that is 100% aloe is best.

They also recommend putting aloe gel in the fridge before using.

3. Does lotion help a sunburn?

Our sources are the Mayo Clinic and the American Academy of Dermatology.

Both recommend lotion as a treatment for sunburns.

They say it can help soothe the skin.

But experts say avoid products ending with 'caine' like benzocaine.

The ingredients in these can cause more skin irritation or even an allergic reaction.

Answer:

So we can verify lotion can help a sunburn.

And remember, it's important to always wear sunscreen and talk with your doctor if you experience severe sunburn.