VERIFY: Yes, Charlotte City Councilmembers can vote to give themselves a raise

City councilmembers will vote on the proposed budget June 14. We look into if they can actually give themselves a raise.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On June 14, the city council will vote on the proposed 2020 City budget. In the proposed budget, the council will receive a raise. Many are asking if they are allowed to vote on their own salary increase.

QUESTION: Can Charlotte City Councilmembers can vote to give themselves a raise?

ANSWER: Yes, per a North Carolina statute 160A-64, city councilmembers are allowed to vote to raise their salaries.

WHAT WE FOUND:

In the proposed budget, the mayor's salary would increase from $28,000 to $39,000.

Overall compensation for the mayor would bump up from $45,000 to $59,000.

As for councilmembers, their salaries would increase from $21,000 to $32,000.

Total compensation for councilmembers would go from $34,000 to $52,000.

Professor Millonzi said a North Carolina Statute allows city councils to increase or decrease salaries.

The Statue states, "The council may fix it's own compensation and the compensation of the mayor and any elected officers of the city by the adoption of the annual budget ordinance.

"They have to do it when they adopt the annual budget ordinance each year the council salary can only change once a year," Millonzi said.

The proposed budget stated the reason for these raises is to reach a level comparable to Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners.

"Councilmember compensation varies across the state, so the larger the government, the higher the compensation," Millonzi said.

