Verify: Yes, CMS students can miss more than 10 days of school as long as they are excused absences

According to CMS' attendance policy, students can miss more than ten days of school if those absences are excused.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents have been asking us about CMS attendance policy after a social media post on CMS' Facebook made it seem like they could only miss five for the whole year.

Can students miss more than 10 days of school if they are excused absences?

Yes, according to CMS' attendance policy, students can miss more than ten days of school if those absences are excused.

We reached out to CMS officials, asking them about the post and if there is a maximum of five absences permitted this year.

In a response, they admitted the graphic from the social media post

"contained confusing information and was insensitive to the current realities of the ongoing pandemic."

CMS also sent us their attendance policy which states under the current North Carolina law, parents can be criminally charged if a student has ten unexcused absences.

However, there are some instances where students can have an excused absence. Those include illness or quarantine.

At the CMS school board meeting on Tuesday, CMS administrator Matthew Hayes said the District understands students, if sick or in quarantine, will need more than ten days of absences and has plans in place if children need to be out for an extended period of time.

"Teachers will notify administrators that have students that need to be out for more than five consecutive days due to illness quarantine," Hayes said.

