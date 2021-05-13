Verify: Yes, Hydrogen Sulfide can cause physical irritation

People are taking to social media, claiming the foul odor smell in SC is making them sick.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 17,000 complaints about a smell that South Carolina officials are blaming on the New Indy Containerboard Mill in York County.

People are taking to social media, claiming it's making them sick.

THE QUESTION

Can this smell cause physical irritation?

ANSWER

Yes, hydrogen sulfide can cause physical irritation at relatively low concentrations.

SOURCES:

WHAT WE FOUND

To understand what the smell is, we look to DHEC'S nine-page report on the Plant. It states New Indy switched from producing bleached paper products to brown paper, leading to heightened emissions of hydrogen sulfide, which has that rotten egg smell.

According to the report, hydrogen sulfide is a colorless gas and people can usually detect it at low concentrations fractions of one part per million.

The CDC notes exposure to hydrogen sulfide may cause irritation to the eyes and respiratory system.

"You can certainly smell it, be grossed out by it, be bothered by it well below a threshold of harm," said Dr. Kerg.

Dr. Kerg said the smell could especially irritate people with underlying issues.

"Your smokers, your people with COPD, or asthma, they might have a little lung irritation then someone that doesn't smoke or doesn't have those diagnoses," said Dr. Kerg.

Dr. Kerg does note there has to be a much higher exposure to cause significant harm.

"If you get up to 100 parts per million, people can pass out very quickly. They can die if they are not extracted from that environment because all the gases do is compete for air," said Dr. Kerg.

According to the CDC, hydrogen sulfide can also cause apnea, dizziness, headache, weakness, stomach upset, and insomnia.

"I'm sure people are getting headaches cause who wants to smell that all day? I'm sure it makes you not feel good, but the answer of is it toxic? No," Dr. Kerg said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration limits workers' exposure to less than 20 parts per million, and only then with safety equipment.