VERIFY: Yes, in most cases, the school will have a record of your child's COVID-19 vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine is not required for students but it is recommended for children 12 and older. We look into if schools will have a record of the shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids 12 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As students in North Carolina gear up to head back to school next week, some parents are wondering if the school will have your child's COVID-19 vaccine records.

THE QUESTION

Will the school have a record of your child's COVID-19 vaccine?

SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, in most cases, the school will have a record of your child's COVID-19 vaccine.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the toolkit K-12 administrators regularly maintain documents of people's immunization records.

In an email from NCDHHS, they tell us "typically all immunizations both required and recommended are consolidated into one record which is then submitted to the school.

They go on to tell us if the Covid 19 vaccine is administered at a different location than a student's primary doctor, it could also be entered into a different system which may not go to the schools.

According to Dr. Ohmstede, you can make sure your child's doctor has access to that record.

"As long as the center where the vaccine was given, is affiliated with ncir, that vaccine should be entered into that state registry. There may be some vaccine centers that don't enter into ncir and so there may be situations where even the pediatrician might not have access to that," Dr. Ohmstede said.

Atrium health had a similar response to our question that their documented vaccinations go into the ncir system, which would go to schools and they can provide vaccination records to parents to then pass onto schools.

If schools do have a record of your child's Covid 19 vaccine, the NC toolkit states schools must follow the laws and regulations, including privacy laws. Just like every other vaccine that's on file at your child's school.

