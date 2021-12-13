Yes, parents can be charged if their child opens fire in school in NC

There are laws in 31 states that bar parents from allowing children access to guns. North Carolina is one of those states.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today the accused Michigan school shooter was in court. Ethan Crumbley is charged with killing four people at his high school.

His parents are facing involuntary manslaughter charges themselves.

But is this common? Could parents in North Carolina be charged if their child opened fire at school?

Could parents be charged if their child opened fire at school?

Yes, in North Carolina, parents can be held responsible if their child is an active shooter. Mauney tells us depending on the situation more charges could be brought against the parent if a prosecutor sees fit.

According to The Gifford's law center, there are no child access prevention laws at the federal level, and federal law does not generally require gun owners to store their guns safely.

However, there are laws in 31 states that bar parents from allowing children access to guns. North Carolina is one of those states.

"The responsibility with the firearm is to keep it secure and keep it away from minors and keep it away from someone who can be harmed," said Mauney.

Child-access prevention laws, also called "cap" laws, allow prosecutors to bring charges against adults if a child gets their hands on a gun.

There are no Cap laws in South Carolina.

North Carolina's Cap law makes it a class 1 misdemeanor if a minor gets ahold of someone that they live with an unsecured gun either causes harm to another person, brings it on to a school campus, shows it in a public place in a careless, angry or threatening manner, or uses it to commit a crime.

"Basically, what the statute says is that if the minor is not supposed to have access to the firearm, and you are supposed to put it away where a minor cannot get access to it, and if you are neglect in essence and you leave it out you don't attach the lock you don't secure the firearm, and the minor gets access to it and then takes it to a school, you could certainly be charged with criminal conduct for that," said Mauney.

Attorney Gary Mauney says parents in North Carolina could potentially be charged with involuntary manslaughter, elevating the charge to a felony.

"You make a weapon available, or you have access to a minor any child to that factor, and say they told someone they were going to kill someone or have violent tendency and you make the weapon available to the child then you could be charged with involuntary manslaughter which is a felony," said Mauney.

