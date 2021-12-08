VERIFY: Yes, parents can sue another parent if their child gets someone sick and is not wearing a mask

Attorney Gary Mauney cities a 1982 North Carolina Supreme Court Case, Moore V. Crumpton, for the reasoning for parents being able to sue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Earlier this week, WCNC Charlotte ran a story verifying that you can sue an unvaccinated teacher if your child gets COVID-19 from them.

Since that story ran, we have been getting a lot of questions to our Verify email.

THE QUESTION

Can parents sue another parent if a child is not masked and spread COVID-19?

SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, parents can sue another parent if their child gets someone sick and is negligent in not wearing a mask.

WHAT WE FOUND

North Carolina School Districts in our area are split on if they will require students to wear masks or make them optional this school year.

In South Carolina, there is a law that state districts are not allowed to be mandatory.

Attorney Gary Mauney cites a 1982 North Carolina Supreme Court Case, Moore V. Crumpton, for the reasoning for parents being able to sue.

"North Carolina supreme court the issue is the analysis to a particular parent didn't provide reasonable care under all of the circumstances that would the question the jury would have to answer," Mauney said.

He tells us this all depends on if a parent and child were negligent and got another student sick.

"Would say at the time the child went to school the standard from the CDC or the state is that the child should be wearing a mask and if the child knew that and the parents knew that and somehow they were encouraging the child to not do that anyway regardless if the particular school has a mask requirement they could still be held liable," Mauney said.

As in all cases, Mauney tells us it depends on the evidence the jury would evaluate in order for this to hold up in court.

"The case gets worse for the parents if they know or should have known that the child has symptoms as well and then goes to school and doesn't wear the mask," said Mauney.

Of course, anyone can sue anyone over anything, but having enough evidence to hold up in court is a different story. Nevertheless, Mauney tells us that cases like these have been upheld in North Carolina courts since 1920 when the Supreme Court established the "reasonable care" standard.