VERIFY: Yes, the COVID-19 vaccine is actually a vaccine

Several claims on social media discount the validity of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it's not a real vaccine.

Some people are claiming the COVID-19 vaccine is not a real vaccine.

Several claims on social media discount the validity of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it's not a real vaccine.

OUR SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the CDC, vaccines contain ingredients called antigens, which help the body develop protection against specific diseases. Vaccines also contain very small amounts of ingredients that are necessary to make the vaccine and protect it from spoiling before it is used.

The FDA website has a list of each vaccine and what the ingredients are.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines that send the body cell instructions for making a spike protein that will train the immune system to recognize it. The J&J vaccine is a carrier vaccine made with adenovirus as a shell to carry genetic code o the spike proteins cells.

"It is important for people to understand that the COVID vaccine is in fact, a vaccine that any of the other immunizations that we offer, ranging from the childhood vaccine to the flu vaccine," Dr. Karla Robinson said.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.