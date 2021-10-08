VERIFY: Yes, watching a scary movie can burn calories

October is a month when more people turn on the horror flicks but could watching a scary movie actually be good for your health?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tis' the season of pumpkin spice, trick or treat and scary movies. October is a month when more people turn on the horror flicks but could watching a scary movie actually be good for your health?

One UK study claims the heart-pumping screams you get from a horror film can be good for your health.

THE QUESTION:

Can watching a scary movie burn calories?

SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, watching a scary movie can burn calories. However, how many calories depends on the person.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Claims say watching scary movies can burn up to 184 calories during one sitting.

"They get up they scream and I think that’s what leads up to calorie loss," Dr. Patel said.

Doctor David Geier also agrees.

"Watching a scary movie does appear to be similar to exercise, better heart rate, better breathing, exchanging of oxygen and carbon dioxide," Geier said.

Both Patel and Geier agree that these movies burn calories much like you would when exercising. However, how many calories you burn while watching one of these movies depends on the person.

"Certain individuals that have anxiety problems or some other medical condition these kinds of movies do not have a good reaction on them, so I think it depends on the audience," Patel said.

While these movies can have an exercise-like effect. Patel tells us too much of it can have an adverse impact.

"There is a population of people who do not like scary movies, so it is in that sense it is unhealthy, and it provokes different responses to different people," Patel said.

Patel tells us if you don't like scary movies, no need to torture yourself, and sit through one taking a walk is just fine.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.