VERIFY: Yes, you can advertise and find your own kidney donor

Thousands are on the waitlist to get a kidney. Can you advocate for yourself and advertise to get your own donor?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — QUESTION:

Can you advertise and find your own kidney donor?

ANSWER:

Yes, the National Kidney Foundation said there are many different ways to advertise if you need a kidney.

SOURCES:

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, a kidney transplant may involve one or both kidneys if the donor is deceased and only one kidney if the donor is living.

Statistics from the National Kidney Foundation show that in North Carolina, 2,906 are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. In South Carolina, there are 1,172 on the waiting list.

"One of the techniques that we teach in this program is asking for a living donor. A living donation is one of the best for kidney disease. They have a little bit better outcome," Cipriani said.

The Big Ask, Big Give program is where the National Kidney Foundation encourages advertising if you need an organ.

"Not only does it reduce your wait time to find a kidney, but it also allows you to have a fast chance at having a more normal life," Cipriani said.

The donor is first checked to see if they are a match with the patient.

"They would need to direct the potential living donor to that transplant center, and then the transplant center takes over everything from there," Cipriani said.

Cipriani tells us patients usually wait 3-7 years before getting a kidney. That's why she is encouraging people to ask. However, it is illegal to sell or buy organs.