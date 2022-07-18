VERIFY | No, voters can't change the minimum wage through a ballot measure in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thirteen years ago this month, the latest federal minimum wage, $7.25 an hour, was set by Congress.
North and South Carolina don't have a state minimum wage higher than that. But some advocate groups are trying to change that.
THE QUESTION
Can North and South Carolina voters change the state minimum wage through a citizen-led ballot measure?
OUR SOURCES
- North and South Carolina state codes
- National Conference of State Legislatures
- Ana Pardo with the NC Justice Center
THE ANSWER
No, North and South Carolina voters can't change the state minimum wage through a citizen-led ballot measure.
WHAT WE FOUND
Some states allow ballot measures, which is when voters get an issue on the state or local ballot through a petition process.
The NCSL found 24 states allow this. North and South Carolina aren't among them.
"Currently, the (North Carolina) state legislature can put things on the ballot to change state law," Pardo said. "Normally, it's in the form of bonds, like we want to spend public dollars on XYZ park improvements or road improvements, or it's things that change the state constitution."
Florida is the most recent state to see voters vote to raise the minimum wage. In 2020, 61% said 'yes' to $15 an hour.
In North Carolina, some lawmakers have recently fought to raise the state's minimum wage, but have been unsuccessful.
"Over the last decade or so there have been several dozen attempts to increase the state minimum wage," Pardo said. "I know in 2021 alone, there were six separate bills that would have increased the state minimum wage."
