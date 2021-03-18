VERIFY: What should you do if you lose your COVID vaccination card?

Many people are getting vaccinated. But what happens if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination record card?

WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

What you should do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination record card?

ANSWER:

Contact the facility that administered the vaccine or reach out to your local or state immunization information program.

SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

PROCESS:

According to the CDC, there is no national organization that maintains vaccination records and the CDC doesn’t have your vaccine record either.

The CDC says if you lose your vaccination card or want any of your vaccination records you have two options:

You can contact the facility that administered the vaccine, or reach out to your local or state immunization information program to see if they can help locate your records.

In DC, that’s the Districts’ Immunization Registry System.

For Maryland, contact Maryland ImmuNet

And in Virginia, you can get your vaccination records from the Commonwealth’s Immunization page.

Click here for additional state Immunization System information.

And remember, vaccination cards have personal information on them, so the FBI says keep vaccine card pictures off of social media.

Is the COVID vaccine really free?

While COVID-19 tests can range in price depending on what type of provider and what type of test you're taking, the COVID-19 vaccines themselves won't cost you money.

Both the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the CDC confirm you don't have to pay for any of the vaccines on the market, thanks to stipulations laid out in the CARES Act legislation this past spring.

The legislation protects insurers from applying what's known as "cost-sharing", aka co-payments and deductibles from occurring. It also helps protect doctors and pharmacies from billing patients for the costs, even if you might not have health insurance.