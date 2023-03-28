No, it is not legal to stop and take photos of wildflowers on the highway

When you are driving down the road, you will see a mixture of wildflowers that are native to North Carolina, and although they are beautiful, NCDOT says don’t stop.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the warmer weather, we are seeing a lot of blooming around Charlotte and soon flowers will be planted around North Carolina highways. This is all part of their wildflower program for highway beautification.

THE QUESTION

Can you stop and take a selfie with these beautiful flowers?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER:

No, it is not legal to stop along the highway to take pictures of flowers in North Carolina.

WHAT WE KNOW

Since 1985, Thompson said these flowers have been planted alongside different roadways in our state. When you are driving down the road, you will see a mixture of wildflowers that are native to North Carolina, and although they are beautiful, she says don’t stop.

"It's a temptation to take a picture but for your own safety and the safety of others we encourage you not to stop and keep on driving," Thompson said.

It is also the law.

North Carolina law states it's illegal to park or leave standing any attended or unattended vehicles on highways unless the vehicle is disabled.

NCDOT said parking on highways is prohibited and there are only a few reasons why you should pull over and stop along the highway.

"If you break down, if there is a designated place to pull, or if you are directed by law enforcement to pull over," Thompson said.

NCDOT said while maintaining the flowers, they will take beautiful pictures and post the on their website.

