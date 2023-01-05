Yes, Windows 11 does provide antivirus protection, and it could be all you need if you stick with just using Microsoft programs

A study done by a cyber security company, CheckPoint, shows global cyber attacks increased by 38% in 2022 compared to 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A study done by a cyber security company, CheckPoint, shows global cyber attacks increased by 38% in 2022 compared to 2021. But defending your devices can be expensive, and one viewer wanted to know whether they needed additional antivirus protection if they were running the Microsoft 11 operating system.

THE QUESTION:

Is it true that Windows 11 provides virus protection, and no additional third-party protection is needed?

SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, Windows 11 does provide antivirus protection, and it may well be all you need if you stick with just using Microsoft programs. However, you may need more security, especially if you're using different browsers and applications.

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to Microsoft, Microsoft Defender is built into Windows and helps protect devices. The application features help to prevent unwanted malicious code from running, isolate untrusted websites and untrusted office files, and protect against phishing or malware websites. They say by just opening your computer, you are protected. Hamerstone tells WCNC you don't really need another antivirus program if you don't stray far from Microsoft's offerings.

"For the average consumer, especially one that is using those Microsoft products, they are using Microsoft teams and Microsoft edge for really all their day-to-day things. Microsoft defender is pretty much going to give them what they need," Hamerstone said.

However, you may want extra protection if you use a lot of different web browsers or programs.

"Again, if you are using many different applications and other types of browsers etc. It can absolutely be helpful if you have an additional third-party antivirus program," Hamerstone said.

Hamerstone compares the protection of Microsft defender and other antivirus programs to a seatbelt in a car. It does offer protection. However, nothing is foolproof, and you still need to stay vigilant.

"It's also important to do other things like keep your system updated, be careful what you click on, change your passwords," Hamerstone said.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.