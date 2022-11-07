Working out in the morning vs night | Is one better than the other?

With summer in full swing, many are ramping up their workouts. Some wonder if you get a better work out in the morning or at night?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With summer in full swing, many are ramping up their workouts. Some wonder if you get a better workout in the morning or at night?

Under the orange lights, you will find coaches Eleni Michos and Morgan Smith pushing people to get the best workout.

"We focus on heartrate-based interval training that gives you results," Michos said.

They have classes throughout the day and see clients as early as 5 a.m and as late as 8 p.m. However, is working out at one time better than the other?

"Morning vs night for that doesn’t matter," Michos said.

Both coaches explain it doesn't matter because it really depends on the person.

"If that gets your day going in the morning, amazing and if it drains your energy cause sometimes people getting up at 6 am and going throughout their day is exhausting, then its probably not going to be your best bet, so the night would probably be best for you," Michos said.

A study by Frontiers in Physiology, examined men and women working out in the morning and night. The study found that women who exercised in the morning reduced abdominal fat and blood pressure and women who worked out at night enhanced muscular performance. While men didn't have much difference in performance in the morning or at night. Overall, Smith and Michos tell us consistency is key.

"I think it's about finding the consistency," Smith said. "I think it's also about how you fuel your body."

"If you can't wake up early and you can come to the gym early, and if the night is going to be the best option for you then that’s going to hold you accountable and that’s going to be best," Michos said.

Either way, both times will burn calories.

