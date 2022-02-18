"Businesses and other entities just like CMS can enforce mask-wearing requirements in their establishments as they see fit."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's mask mandate will end on Feb. 26, however, can businesses still require customers to wear masks indoors, even without a county mandate?

THE QUESTION:

Can businesses require customers to wear masks indoors even after a county mask mandate ends?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, businesses can require customers to wear masks even when a county mask mandate ends.

WHAT WE FOUND:

On Thursday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper recommended all mandates across the state be dropped.

It came one day after Dr. Washington recommended Mecklenburg county leaders end the mask mandate. However, Dr. Washington said that those concerned can keep wearing masks, and businesses can still require them.

"Businesses and other entities just like CMS can enforce mask-wearing requirements in their establishments as they see fit," Dr. Washington said.

In an email attorney, Gary Mauney agreed, saying:

"Businesses can condition entry on almost anything except something that might qualify as a discriminatory practice. Requiring someone to wear a mask is different from requiring a shirt or shoes for entry."

Atrium and Novant health tell us they will continue to require masks in their facilities. Walmart tells us it follows local ordinances. Target said it also follows local guidelines but still strongly recommends masks. The Spectrum Center will release more information after the mandate ends.

